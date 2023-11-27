Apentubuom residents burn vehicle allegedly used by soldiers to rob a gold dealer

Regional News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Youth of Apentubuom, a community in the Bosome-Freho District of the Ashanti Region, have reported razed down a vehicle that was allegedly used by some soldiers to rob a gold dealer.



A viral video from the scene of the incident, which was shared by Edhub on X on November 27, 2023, showed the vehicle that was allegedly used for the robbery before and after it was burnt.



The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pajero, had the registration number, GS 3236-17.



One of the men who took the video can be heard saying that the robbers abandoned the vehicle after they could no longer move due to a massive pothole on the road.



“This car was used for a robbery. They come to steal the gold of a miner as well as his money at a community in Bosome-Freho called Apentubuom.



“They captured the miner and were in the car with him till they got locked here,” he said in Twi before the car was burnt.



“This is the car of the armed robbers. The soldiers who are armed robbers this is the state of their car now,” he said after the car was burnt.



