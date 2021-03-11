General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Apam tragedy: Leave the gods out, advance practical solutions – Pusiga MP

Over a dozen young people are said to have drowned

Member of Parliament for the Pusiga constituency, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, has asked people to keep the gods out of the Apam drowning tragedy.



According to her, doing so will enable stakeholders to focus on getting practical measures to forestall the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.



She was contributing today to an urgent statement made by Richard Gyan Mensah, MP for Gomoa West on the floor of the house.



“I wish that they (NDC and NPP) should continue to work together and ensure that the truth about this incident comes out. Rather than bringing in issues of things that shouldn’t have been done, the gods and what have you.



“That the gods have taken offence and so these things have happened. If we think that way, then we will not be bringing on board preventive measures, we will not be bringing that on board,” she stressed.



Earlier reports had suggested that some traditional leaders said the March 7 incident had occurred because the youth were undertaking sexual activities that upset the gods.



“The elders who were suggesting the teenagers were here having sex, it’s all a lie,” Kobby, one of the men who rescued some of the victims told GhanaWeb’s reporter who visited the area on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



Government sent a delegation that was headed by the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



They presented different sums of money to the family and to the traditional authorities for rituals to pacify the gods.