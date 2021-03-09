General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Apam drowning: We are unable to trace relatives of 3 deceased persons – Dept. Chief Fisherman

The Deputy Chief Fisherman in Apam, Nana Ekow Panyin, has called on parents within the Central Region, whose wards are yet to return to the house after the holidays, to come and confirm whether or not the unidentified bodies are those of their wards.



Over Twenty unidentified children believed to be between the ages of 13 and 14 allegedly drowned after swimming in the sea at Apam, in the Central Region, on Sunday 7th March 2021.



Confirming the news to the media, the District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakono, stated that six bodies had been retrieved from the sea as at yesterday Monday 8th March 2021.



“We were able to retrieve six bodies in the morning. We are collaborating with the DCE. My investigator is also there. So very soon, we will mobilize the bodies to see how many we have lost,” DSP Osakono told the media.



Meanwhile, reports from Apam this morning 9th March 2021 indicate t

hat 12 bodies have been retrieved from the sea.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The Deputy Chief Fisherman in Apam, Nana Ekow Panyin, noted that relatives of 9 of the deceased persons out of the 12 whose bodies were retrieved, have been traced and their names have also been identified.



According to him, efforts to identify and trace 3 of the bodies have proven futil, an indication that the kids are not from Apam and its environs.



“ We have been able to retrieve 12 bodies. We are appealing to parents who are in Central Region and whose wards are yet to return home to come to Apam and confirm whether or not the unidentified bodies are those of their wards”, he added.



Asked if the beaches are opened in Apam, Nana Ekow Panyin explained that the Apam sea has been inaccessible and closed to the public since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“No one has been visiting the sea. We issued strong warnings to ensure no one goes to the sea. We will just conclude that these kids are just stubborn because they were swimming in areas that are forbidden”, he added.