General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apam drowning: Chiefs of Gomoa perform rituals to appease gods

play videoThe fetish priest of Gomoa led the rituals

A ritual by the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council to appease the gods over the drowning of some 13 teenagers who went swimming in the sea at Apam has been performed.



This is to pave the way for the burial ceremony of the teenagers, scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 16, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.



The traditional authorities said that it had been established from consultations with the gods of the land, that the teenagers lost their lives because they defied the laws of the land and went ahead to swim at a spot preserve only for the gods.



The items that were used in the ritual were one cow, three sheep,12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam, and three cartons of schnapps.



Speaking to Citi News, Nana Essel Botwe, Queen-mother of Apam warned the residents of the community from disrespecting the traditions and customs of their ancestors so as to avert any such calamities in the future.



“Where the children went swimming is the preserve of the gods, and we are happy that our offering was accepted by the gods. When we offered the first sacrifice it wasn’t accepted. So if we had not done this, it would have been disastrous. As humans, we must respect our traditions and customs as we do to our Christian values. We must not take them for granted,” she said.



Nana Okufo Ohene Ampofo, the Osihene of Gomoa Akyempim has meanwhile said the traditional council will put in place laws that will bar teenagers of a certain age from visiting the seaside.



“As traditional authorities, we have decided to ensure that the right thing is done. We will ensure that certain laws are passed to prevent under-aged children from going to the seaside to swim. If you are not 18 years you will not be allowed to go there. This will help prevent such occurrences”, he said.







