General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apam beach incident: Akufo-Addo gives GH¢10,000 to chiefs for sacrifice, rituals

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson has presented an amount of GH¢10,000 to the chiefs of Apam to use for rituals and sacrifice some days after an unfortunate drowning incident happened in the town.



This is to help retrieve the remaining bodies as well as purify the land after the rather strange event.



An amount of GH¢20,000 was given to the families of the 12 deceased persons. Out of this money, GH¢6,000 would be taken out for mortuary services.



The two survivors; 14-year-old Godred Apretse and 15-year-old Simon Dadze also received GH¢1,000 each.



The GH¢2,000 for the survivors was donated personally from the fisheries minister coffers.



The 12 teenagers who drowned at sea at Apam on Sunday have been slated to be buried on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at a mass burial ceremony.



It follows the decision taken by the Gomoa West Security Council in consultation with families of the deceased teenagers.