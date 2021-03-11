General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Apam beach accident: Develop and enforce beach warning systems – Govt told

The government has been told to develop and enforce beach warning systems following the drowning of twenty people at the Apam Beach.



Twenty teenagers are reported to have gone to an area – where swimming is not permitted – along the shores of Apam on Sunday, March 6 to swim.



However, they were swept away by a heavy tidal wave while they were “enjoying themselves at the beach”.



Commenting on this development, a United States-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare said in a Facebook post that “We mourn with Apam. Let’s develop and enforce Beach Warning Systems.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Fisherman of Apam in the Central Region Nana Kow Panyin has disclosed that ten out of the 12 bodies washed ashore, in last Sunday’s drowning, have been identified by their families.



“The bodies have been deposited at the Apam Catholic Morgue. Ten of them have been identified. Two of them are yet to be identified. Some relatives have come around. So, we have asked them to go to the morgue to find out if the remaining two are theirs,” he said.



Speaking on Connect FM‘s Orekodo on Tuesday, March 9, Nana Kow Panyin said that thankfully two of the teenagers were found alive.



He intimated that the calamity may have befallen the teenagers because of what they may have been doing at the beach.



“When we went there, to where they drowned, we saw bottles of alcohol scattered all over.



“We also saw condoms all over. And the place is a forbidden place. It is where we normally bury people who die under strange circumstances. It is a pity to see some of the dead bodies with tattoos all over them.”



