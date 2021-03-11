General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Apam: Death toll of retrieved bodies 13 – Gomoa West MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West in the Central Region, Richard Gyan Mensah has said another lifeless body of the teenagers who went swimming at Apam has been found.



The MP disclosed this when he was speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, 11 March 2021.



This brings the total number of death to 13.



Giving an account of the incident to Parliament, the MP explained that according to witnesses, “a high tide suddenly swept across the shores at the location where these young ones were swimming dragging a number of them far off shore to the depth of the sea.”



He noted that: “Sadly only 2 of the victims rescued survived but with condition that required urgent medical attention. They were immediately rushed to the St Luke Catholic Hospital at Apam where they were treated and discharged the next day.”



The Gomoa West MP however noted that 10 out of the 13 bodies have been identified.



“It is extremely devastating to report that the lifeless bodies of now 13 of the teenagers who were retrieved from the sea by the intervention of the fishermen and the fishermen council at Apam. The 13 include 11 boys and 2 boys all of whom are teenagers, in their early teens. Out of the thirteen bodies retrieved, 10 have been identified by the family members. It is our hope that the remaining 3 will be identified as soon as possible,” the MP stated.



The MP further disclosed that a search is ongoing for the remaining bodies as the Fishermen Council has been resourced to do so.



“Together with the District Chief Executive and the District Police Commander, we’re working to provide some form of relief to parents of the victims and speed up the process of the release of the bodies,” the Gomoa West MP added.



Some 12 bodies of drowned children, boys and girls, were retrieved from the Apam beach after a beach accident involving more than 20 children on Sunday, 7 March 2021 in the Central Region.



The children, all teenagers, were carried by strong currents as they went through an illegal route through a lagoon to get to the beach to swim.



The police were informed of the incident Sunday night around 6 pm.



