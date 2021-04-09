Apaak berates Ministry of Education over late postponement of schools reopen

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has criticized the Ministry of Education over the late postponement of reopening of senior high schools for final year students.



He noted that the situation has arisen as a result of lack of facilities in the schools, and further dismissed claims that the postponement was to enable the students prepare adequately at home for their examinations.



“This is as a result of the lack of facilities, not just the physical space but even furniture. So we know. The Ministry should not throw dust into eyes by saying they want them to stay home and prepare adequately,” he said in an interview with Onua FM’s Kwame Tutu.



He added “We have all been to school before, where is the best environment for a student to be to prepare? Is it at home or campus?”



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has apologised to all stakeholders for the late communication of the postponement of reopening of senior high schools for final year students.



The Service announced its decision to postpone reopening on Tuesday, April 6, same day the Form 3 students were supposed to report school.



It said it has considered a proposal by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS)to delay the reopening of the final-year students.



The reopening was, therefore, moved to Wednesday, May 5.



“This is to give the Form 3 students an uninterrupted instructional period till they write their final examination.”



But already some had made it to school and they expressed frustrations about this late announcement.



But the GES apologised for this in a statement issued to announce the development.