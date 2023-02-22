Apaak backs NDC’s call to reject Akufo-Addo’s nominees

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is emulating the call by New Patriotic Party (NDC) on censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta.



This comes on the back of a reaction to claims by Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin describing the NDC directive as unconstitutional and akin to control of the minority.



But Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah in sharp rebuttal stated his side agrees with the position of the party.



According to him, the directive will be respected by every NDC MP.



However, in a tweet the Builsa South lawmaker stated that the deputy majority cannot tell the minority what to do.



“Did I hear Hon. Markins say for obeying our party we have “no thinking cap and respect for the constitution”? Well, just as they, NPP MPs obeyed their party and walked out during the Ken censure vote, so too will we NDC MPs obey our party and vote against the nominees,” Mr. Apaak stated.



Meanwhile, the Majority caucus in Parliament has appealed to its counterpart on the Minority side to disregard a directive by the NDC for rejection of nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



National Executives of the NDC in a statement signed by general secretary Fifi Kwetey directed the party’s MPs to reject the recently announced nominees in protest of President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to downsize his government.



Addressing the media in Parliament, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh argued that respecting the directive of the party will set a bad precedent.



According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, the president has heard the demands for reduction in his size of government and might act on it.