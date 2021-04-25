Anyone engaging in Alan/Bawumia debate does not mean well for NPP - Ayeh Paye

Politics of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Ayensuano constituency says anyone engaging in who leads NPP in 2024 debate is an enemy to the party.



Engaging in such arguments according to him, is a "detriment" to the party's aim of 'breaking the 8'.



Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are already debating on the likely candidate to lead the party between with the popular names being Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; despite a directive from executives of the party not to do so.



Ayeh Paye who was contributing to a discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme said, "This is not the time and it should not be tolerated. Anyone causing confusion with Alan/Bawumia debate does not mean well for the party . . it is a detriment for our aim of breaking the eight".



Listen to him in the video below



