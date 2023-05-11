Anybody who claims Mahama lost the 2020 elections is a liar – Nigel Gaisie

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama won the 2020 general elections.



According to Prophet Gaisie, all indications from his spiritual realm point to Mahama emerging as the rightful winner of the elections.



Speaking in a panel discussion on United Showbiz on UTV on May 6, 2023, Nigel Gaisie claimed that while he was in Tel Aviv and had distanced himself from mainstream politics, God communicated to him that Ghana should bring “Kwame Dramani."



He posited that it was intriguing for him to discover that John Mahama's birth name included "Kwame," a fact he had been unaware of until then.



“You see the last elections, if anybody body says John Mahama lost the election then the person is a liar. And this is not a subject of debate but as a spiritual person, what I saw, I was in Tel Aviv, I was not even in Ghana...



“I was sleeping and God revealed to me that, Ghana should bring Kwame Dramani and I didn’t even know President Mahama was called Kwame. And from how he lost in 2016-2017 and how close he came, …and they winning "the majority in Parliament.”



He further expressed his belief that if Mahama diligently pursues his aspirations and fulfills his responsibilities as a flagbearer, he will return to the Jubilee House as the President of Ghana after the 2024 general elections.



“I believe that if he (Mahama) takes care and does everything he is supposed to do, all of us will find out that he will go to the Jubilee House again,” he added.



John Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election but has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.



