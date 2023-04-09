Any woman who falsely accuses a man of rape, defilement must be jailed - Maxwell Bernieh

Regional News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: Miriam Osei Agyemang, Contributor

Maxwell Bernieh, a teacher who was falsely accused of defiling a female student in the year 2015, has said girls who make such accusations should be jailed.



Speaking to Miriam on the maiden edition of Unedited on 3FM 92.7, he said he spent six years in prison following a false allegation of defilement and he described that period as harrowing.



He added that being in prison for a crime he didn't commit is one of the most terrifying moments in his life.



He said that even though he has been acquitted and discharged after Lawyer Martin Kpebu proved his innocence, he doesn’t think he will willing to ever meet his accuser.