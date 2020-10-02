General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Any officer who commits a criminal act will not be spared – CID BOSS

CID Director General, C.O.P Ken Isaac Yeboah

The Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, C.O.P Ken Isaac Yeboah, has sounded yet another strong warning to members of the police service to ensure they do not engage in criminal activities.



The CID boss while assuring the Ghanaian public of the commitment of the Ghana police Service in rooting out criminals from the service said “no officer who commits any criminal act will be spared.”



Speaking at a media briefing at the CID Headquarters on Friday, October 2, 2020, COP Yeboah gave an update on some criminal cases under investigation including a robbery and murder case involving a police officer and two other suspects.



Lance Corporal Bright Akorsah, aged 30, and two others were arrested on September 14, 2020, by the Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the CID for robbing and killing a taxi driver.



The three suspects were said to be offering a Nissan Versa Taxi cab with registration number GW-6818-20 for sale in cape coast when they were arrested.



According to COP Yeboah, the police through investigations have established that the police officer, Lance Corporal Bright Akorsah, on September 13, 2020, went to Pokuase to hire a taxi to Adjen Kotoku under the guise of going to visit his building site.



Unknown to the taxi driver, officer Akorsah had his accomplices, Ebenezer Tetteh, an Okada rider hiding in a bush in waiting.



On reaching the spot where his cohort was hiding, Lance Corporal Akorsah directed the taxi driver to stop and shot him twice while the driver was sitting behind his steering wheel.



Suspect Ebenezer Tetteh then emerged from the bush and pulled the deceased driver who has been identified as Sameul Tewiah, aged 36, from the vehicle after which the police officer shot the victim again to ensure he had indeed died.



The two after the murder sped off in the taxi to Cape Coast where they attempted selling the vehicle to the third suspect, Francis Aidoo at an amount of GH¢8,000.



All three suspects according to COP Yeboah have been remanded and are assisting the police in investigations.

