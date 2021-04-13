Any hungry person picks a Bible and becomes a Pastor – Prophet Oduro

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Founder and Leader of the Alabasta International Ministries and popular Ghanaian prophet, Kofi Oduro has revealed that some pastors become pastors out of economic necessity, not a spiritual calling as should be the case.



Prophet Oduro who in a recent interview said the raging has pandemic revealed how fake the miracle calendars, oils, stickers, bags, and the like being sold in churches are is now saying unemployment is now the major boost for people picking the Bible to become pastors.



In a Facebook Live session, the pastor said it is because of these kinds of pastors that negativity is now associated with the Church as you hear of pastors who are fraudsters and who sleep other people’s wives or bath them in the church which is alien to the Gospel of Christ.



“Any young man who gets up and is unable to find a job picks the Bible and say me too I am a pastor and they go about cheating people and misbehaving all the over the place”. He said.



Prophet Oduro has been very critical of fake pastors, a crusade that led to his beef with Rev. Owusu Bempah who gets annoyed anytime someone speaks about fake pastors and prophets even when his name has not been mentioned.



Before this, the opinionated prophet Oduro had said items sold by pastors in the church if they were not fake would have found great use in preventing or curing some diseases especially the pandemic.



“Coronavirus has shown that no pastor can save you,” he said, which makes it very interesting as the prophet himself is an active voice in the ‘soul-saving business.