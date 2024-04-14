Any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response – GAF

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning to the youth in Tema Newtown, urging them to cease any further assault on its installations and personnel.



In a statement released on Saturday, April 13, 2024, GAF emphasized that any continuation of hostilities would be met with appropriate responses.



This caution comes in the aftermath of clashes between the youth of Tema Newtown and personnel from the Ghana Navy on Saturday.



Tragically, two individuals lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries during the confrontation.



"The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces, has initiated investigations into the incident. Details of the investigations will be disclosed in due course," the statement assured.





