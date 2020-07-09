Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Any feminist who supports Naana Opoku-Agyemang supports rape and murder – Presidential staffer

Former Education Minister, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

A Presidential Staffer, Evron Hughes has noted that “feminists” who support John Mahama’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, by implication, defend “rape and murder”.



Mr Hughes’ assertion comes after several feminists on social media declared support for Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang after her confirmation as vice presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Feminist Felicity Nelson has launched a social media support base for Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang. But Mr Hughes has argued that feminists’ support for her may be an indirect support for vices- rape and murder.



His comment is likely in reference to the Montie 3 saga in which some three NDC communicators were jailed for threatening to harm some female judges. Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang then as Education Minsiter was part of NDC officials who signed a petition to have then President John Mahama pardon them and have the trio released from prison.



The Montie 3 saga was a major issue going into the 2016 presidential elections.



Meanwhile, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has said “It must be noted that the woman we are talking about is a responsible and caring mother of three and a loving grandmother. Good mothers are known to forgive their children when they go wrong, and after they are disciplined”



“The NDC has noted the desperate fabrications being peddled by the NPP about the sterling record of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Minister for Education,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

