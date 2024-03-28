Anti-gay bill signing: Akufo-Addo not bold enough so hiding behind Supreme Court – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of Ghana's opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of lacking the courage to declare his stance on the Anti-LGBT+ Bill openly.



During an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday, March 27, Mr Asiedu Nketiah suggested that the president's reluctance to address the bill directly is a calculated move to avoid accountability.



"He doesn't have the courage to state his position on the bill. That's why he wants to shift the responsibility to the judiciary or another person, so he can later claim that he didn't sign the bill. If he truly wanted to take action on the bill, he would have done so," he remarked.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah highlighted a discrepancy between the rhetoric in parliament and the actions taken outside of it, alleging that President Akufo-Addo and his MPs are not openly opposing the bill to avoid being labelled as unsupportive.



He suggested that while they profess agreement in parliament, their actions elsewhere suggest otherwise.



"He doesn't want people to know that he doesn't support the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, hence the obstacles. That's the reality. If he had been willing to state his opposition to the bill, his MPs would have done the same. But he is unable to do so, and his MPs are also unwilling to openly disagree to avoid being seen as opposed to the bill. In parliament, they claim agreement, but outside, their actions speak differently," he added.