Anti-gay Bill: I’m far away from the noise - Richard Sky confirms suit against Akufo-Addo, Bagbin

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Richard Dela Sky, has confirmed that he has sued President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin over the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-gay bill).



In a post shared on X on Friday, March 8, 2024, Richard Sky said that his suit, which he filed through his lawyers on March 7, 2024, is aimed at stopping the passage of the anti-gay bill.



The journalist, who is also a lawyer, went on to take a subtle jab at persons who have criticised him over the legal action he took against the anti-gay bill.



“Yesterday, I took a bold stand for our Constitution and filed - through my lawyers - an injunction application against Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (via the AG) and the Speaker, aiming to halt the controversial bill that's captured everyone's attention.



“By the way, just in case you are wondering, I am far away from the noise; 'COOKING.' Don’t HATE! Be inspired!” he wrote.



Richard Sky was reported to have filed a motion in the Supreme Court of Ghana on March 5, 2024, aiming to stop the assent of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill into law.



The motion filed by Richard Sky outlines several reliefs sought, each grounded in constitutional provisions and fundamental rights.



Among the reliefs sought are declarations that the passage of the bill by parliament contravened various articles of the constitution, rendering it null, void, and of no effect.



Moreover, the motion challenges the Speaker of Parliament's decision to allow the passage of the bill, alleging a contravention of constitutional provisions regarding the imposition of charges on public funds and the authority of parliament.



In addition to questioning the legality of the bill's passage, the motion asserts that parliament lacked the requisite quorum to approve the legislation, further highlighting procedural irregularities.



One of the most significant aspects of the motion is the request for an injunction restraining the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk of Parliament from presenting the bill to the president for assent.



Furthermore, the motion seeks to prevent the president from assenting to the bill, citing concerns over its potential impacts on individual freedoms and rights.



Particularly contentious are provisions within the bill criminalizing same-sex relationships and related advocacy efforts, prompting calls for judicial intervention to safeguard human rights.



Read the post he shared and the full writ of summons below:







