Anti-galamsey troop destroys, burns 127 chanfangs, 9 excavators

Regional News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The anti-galamsey soldiers deployed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to stem the tide of illegal small-scale mining has destroyed some 127 changfans, nine excavators and a fuel pump during their operations.



The ‘operation halt’ soldiers also arrested two Chinese galamseyers.



Speaking about the operation, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul told journalists at a press conference on Friday, 30 April 2021 that: “It is noted that since the operation commenced on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 to Thursday, 29 April 29 2021, the troops have destroyed a good deal of equipment including nine excavators, 127 changfans”.



“Furthermore, the following items have been seized and would be destroyed except items that will be used as exhibits in the court for prosecution: 8 by 24 plate batteries, one pump action gun case, a generator, a Huawei phone, a chainsaw machine, eight raincoats, fuel filters, non-citizen Ghana cards, two drilling equipment and two boots.”



“These items would be destroyed except what the police deem necessary for their work for prosecution, otherwise everything will be destroyed”, he said.



He said: “This operation will be conducted on all major river and forest reserves in all galamsey endemic regions throughout the country to rip them of illegal mining activities.”



“There will be aerial patrols at places where GAF has also swept past. Armed men would be authorized to take immediate action on anyone who returns to these river bodies to engage in galamsey activities.”