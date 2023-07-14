Anti-LGBTQI+: Speaker Alban Bagbin honoured by Suma traditional council

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been presented with the Suma Adinkra Sword, the highest award of the Suma Traditional Council.



The Speaker was also presented with a citation in recognition of his sterling performance.



The sword was presented to the Speaker by

Odeneho Dr. Affram Brempong, the Omanhene of the Suma Traditional Area.



He said the Suma Traditional Council has recognised the role of the Speaker in preserving the culture, values, traditions, and customs of the people of Ghana informed the honour.



He praised the Speaker and the MPs for taking a tough stance against the LGBTQI+ community’s activities.



He stated that these practices are contrary to our principles as a people, and that the House should be commended for its stance.



“We have come to congratulate you,” he continued. You’ve done an excellent job. The stance you’ve taken and the leadership you’ve shown in the House are precisely what we expected. We will ask you to continue on this path, and you will have our full support.”



The Speaker in his acceptance speech, expressed his appreciation to the chiefs and people of the Suma Traditional Area.



“He also called on the Chiefs and Traditional leaders to be part of the Governance of the country,” it said.



Bagbin assured Ghanaians that, Parliament would do the right thing to see the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, passed.