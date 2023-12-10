Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Whether you like it or not, it will be passed - Charles Owusu

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Charles Owusu has thrown his full support for the passing of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before Parliament.



The bill, which is spearheaded by the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, Sam George, and a host of other Parliamentarians has suffered some setbacks as it appears some members of the House are opposed to it.



The bill, when passed into law, will ensure that the homosexual community and any person who proffers allegiance to the cause of LGBTQ+ will be prosecuted and fined or jailed or both.



This is aimed at criminalizing homosexual practices in the country but there is a political divide on the bill, hence hampering its passage into law and subsequent implementation.



This notwithstanding, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured that the bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, otherwise referred to as anti-LGBTQ+ bill, will be passed before the Christmas break.



“I know that nobody in this House is opposed to the bill and I know the bill will see the light of day before we rise because the people of Ghana are expecting us to pass the bill before we go on recess. Failure to do so will have serious consequences on members as they want to advance in their political careers”, he said.



Charles Owusu, reacting to the arguments on the bill, stated emphatically on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" that "it is very clear that everybody frowns on this LGBTQ+ issue and wants the bill to be passed. I am certain the bill will surely be passed".



He called on the lawmakers to support this bill to serve its purposes.