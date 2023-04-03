Anti-LGBTQ Bill: We'll make sure you lose your seat - Charles Owusu to MPs who will hinder approval

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission has vowed to 'fight' any Member of Parliament who may hinder the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The debate surrounding LGBTQ+ bill was intensified when the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, paid a three-day visit to Ghana.



Meanwhile, a private Members’ Bill; an anti-gay bill has been laid in Parliament.



The bill which is being sponsored by eight MPs is expected to criminalize some of the activities of homosexuals in Ghana.



Wading into the discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu said: "It's not a warning but we are watching them . . . if any of them seem to be acting in support of them (LGBTQ), he won't win in his constituency. We will list all of them . . . we will inform your constituents because we will never accept this..."



