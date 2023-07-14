Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Calls have been made for the Supreme Court to impose sanctions on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, over allegations of disregarding pending legal actions and allowing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to proceed in the House.



Dr. Amanda Odoi, a researcher, has filed a petition claiming that the Speaker has shown disdain and contempt for court processes, thereby violating the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



In a myjoyonline.com report, Dr. Odoi argued that, "the respondent has continually violated and shown utter disregard for the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the court process. That the respondent's clear, intentional, and continuous disregard of the court process necessitates the Respondent being sanctioned for contempt in the public interest and to protect the dignity of the Court."



Dr. Odoi is one of two citizens who have sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



She maintained that the Speaker has been served with all relevant court processes, including an injunction application to halt Parliament's consideration of the law.



Despite this, she claims that the Speaker allowed the bill to proceed to its Second Reading in Parliament.



She argued, "that by his conduct in directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the Bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interlocutory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this Court. That such disregard interferes with the outcome of the pending litigation, brings the administration of justice into disrepute, and undermines public confidence in the judicial system."



Dr. Odoi believes that imposing sanctions on the Speaker would uphold the dignity of the court.



