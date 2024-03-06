Anti-LGBT+ Bill could affect the tourism sector - NPP MP

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has said that the passage of the “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill” could affect Ghana's domestic tourism industry.



Mercer, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Sekondi, said this when he was asked about how the LGBT+ bill would influence Ghana's tourism during the vetting of newly appointed ministers on Tuesday, March 5.



According to him, Ghana's culture was essential and cultural experiences should be available to everyone, even if he personally disagreed with some lifestyles.



Mercer stated the need to promote Ghana effectively within the legal framework, especially if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signs the bill.



“Our culture is our culture. And if people want to experience it, it really shouldn’t matter if we oppose a certain lifestyle. But it all comes down to how you promote Ghana and position ourselves within the law. That is if the president assents to the anti-LGBT+ bill.



"I know it is the most topical subject matter now, and I was having conversations with my friends about this same question. But I have still not figured out an answer but what I can say is that it would definitely have an impact, one way or another," he stated.



He pointed out that those who support universal acceptance of certain lifestyles might not find Ghana attractive, while those who appreciate Ghana’s cultural heritage would.



“Some people who believe that lifestyle should be allowed everywhere may find Ghana unattractive. Some people who believe in our culture would find Ghana an attractive place.



"It all comes down to how you market Ghana and what it is that we offer the world; the listing that we have that we are encouraging people to visit our country as opposed to others," he added.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.