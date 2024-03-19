Anti-LGBT+ Bill: You have proven to Ghanaians that you are not to be trusted - Sam George slams Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and one of the sponsors of the anti-LGBT+ Bill, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the Office of the President's statement urging parliament to refrain from transmitting the recently passed document to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent.



In a Facebook post, Sam George described the statement as not just shameful and disgraceful, but speaks to the fact that when it comes to his words and promises, they are mere fluff and flowery English.



"Dear Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this is not just shameful and disgraceful but speaks to the fact that when it comes to your words and promises, they are mere fluff and flowery English. Once again, you prove to the Ghanaian people that you are not to be trusted," he shared.



In a statement released on Monday, March 18, 2024, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, urged parliament to refrain from transmitting the recently passed Anti-LGBT+ Bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent.



The presidency cited two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction against the Bill before the Supreme Court.



He disclosed that the Attorney-General had informed President Akufo-Addo via a letter dated March 18, 2024, regarding the pending legal actions.



"It has come to the attention of this Office that while the President and other senior officials of the Presidency were at Peduase for a Cabinet Retreat on Thursday, March 14, 2024, you attempted to submit the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 (the "Bill") to Jubilee House for the President to signify his assent or otherwise to the Bill.



"This Office is aware of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction, both filed on March 7, 2024, in the Supreme Court in Dr. Amanda Odoi v. The Speaker of Parliament and The Attorney-General (J1/13/2023) and Richard Sky v. The Parliament of Ghana and The Attorney-General (31/9/2024), respectively, to restrain you and Parliament from transmitting the Bill to the President and, also, to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter," part of the statement said.



NAY/AE



