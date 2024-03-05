Anti-LGBT+ Bill: Private citizen files suit at Supreme Court – Akufo-Addo reveals

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

While Ghanaians await his assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill recently approved by parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced his decision to put any such action on hold.



According to the president, the decision is a result of a suit filed by a private citizen at the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the bill otherwise known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation,” the president said.



“In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” the president said in a statement issued on March 4, 2024.



Akufo-Addo also addressed concerns raised by members of the diplomatic community about Ghana’s human rights credentials following the passage of the bill.



“I am aware that last week's bi-partisan passage by Parliament of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on a Private Member's motion, has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friends of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law,” he stated.



The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, or the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, was recently approved by the Parliament of Ghana and is currently awaiting presidential assent.



The bill which prohibits same-sex marriage, prescribes punishment, including jail terms, against practitioners and promoters of LGBT+.



