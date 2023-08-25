Anti-Dampare tape: Bugri Naabu fails to appear before parliamentary committee

Politics of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was absent from the first hearing of a Special 7-member parliamentary committee probing the alleged secret audio recording involving him and some top police officers to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare.



Representatives from Bugri Naabu's legal team attended the hearing and cited the former NPP chairman's inability to attend due to health issues.



They requested the committee's understanding regarding his absence, according to myjoyonline.com report.



However, the Committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea expressed skepticism about the given reason for Bugri Naabu's absence.



He acknowledged the health concern but noted that without supporting medical documentation, it might not suffice as a legitimate excuse for his non-attendance.



“We are supposed to investigate a tape and it seems to us that he [Bugri Naabu] has originated a tape or whatever it is like. We should excuse him for today on the grounds of ill health. Okay, fine. I want to say that that could be a reason why we will not do business today, but it is not a good enough reason.



"For the simple reason that unless it is a death-dealing malady then we can say for one reason or the other we can say fine. But we do not have any supporting document by way of a medical practitioner that this gentleman should be excused,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



He cautioned future witnesses against employing health-related excuses to delay proceedings, urging them to adhere to the committee's schedule.



“We want all witnesses to respect the committee, especially our timetable. I do not believe it is right and proper, that when people are invited to appear before the committee, they reschedule the committee. It should be the other way around.”



Bugri Naabu's legal team tendered their apologies to the committee for his absence and proposed an alternative date for his appearance.



They suggested Monday, August 28, 2023, as a feasible option for Bugri Naabu's testimony.



The recording under investigation features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who has since been identified as Bugri Naabu.



Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging. The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.











AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



















You can also watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

