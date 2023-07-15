Anti-Dampare plot: Anybody who claims security cannot influence election results should go back to school – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that the leaked audio involving a police commissioner and a top official from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo Dampare from office, must be subjected to investigations



According to him, individuals who are calling for the said tape to be ignored on the basis that it can have no impact on the results of an elections are ignorant and need education because security plays a significant role in influencing election results.



“People are claiming that because of modern technologies, the tape is doctored and the government is also claiming that they have no intention of removing the IGP and also have no intention of manipulating the elections…but security is key, so they should investigate the tape.”



He added "Anybody who claims that security cannot influence election results has no idea about elections, he or she should go to school and learn because quality election is about free and fair election."



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, on July 13, 2023, The NDC National Chairman further highlighted that the freedom of voters is a key aspect of a fair election, which necessitates the involvement of adequate security measures.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician, reportedly a one-time regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging. The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.







