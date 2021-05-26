Ansu Gyeabour replies Kennedy Agyapong over allegations of killing Ahmed Suale

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The man alleged to be behind the deadly shooting of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in 2019 has denied the allegations.



Harris Ansu Gyeabour said in a video he doesn’t even know the deceased let alone hatch a plan to murder him.



“All those who know me know that I can’t even kill a fowl. Ahmed Suale? I don’t know him [he said in Akan]. I trade oil and gas. I am an oil and gas trader. I have nothing like no relationship with any media because oil and gas is not tomato that we advertise. We don’t even advertise. I don’t know who Ahmed is. I don’t know whoever the F*ck is. I don’t care.”



For him, he may have been an “easy target” because he had a brush with the law and the Ghana Police Service published his mug shot in a Wanted notice



“My picture is all over the place that I killed [Ahmed Hussein-Suale].



“What if the family of Ahmed [Hussein-Suale] meet me somewhere and they stab me. What will happen? What have you achieved? I have three children. Is it not stupid?” he stated in a video he did, claiming friends and family have been calling since the allegations were aired by the popular MP to check upon him.



On Monday, May 24, Kennedy Agyapong named Ansu Gyeabour as the suspect in the shooting of Ahmed Suale at his Madina residence on January 16, 2019, in a television interview with Adinkra TV in New York.



The MP himself had been a suspect in the case as he had published pictures of the deceased days earlier on his television channel Net 2 TV, urging his followers to beat him up for financial reward.



Harris Ansu Gyeabour said indeed the issue he had with the police in January 2020 has been settled and the police have even apologised to him.



He served notice that his lawyers will come after all those who published his pictures in this latest accusation, particularly the media houses which were quick to report the matter.







