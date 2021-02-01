General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Another policeman commits suicide inside Sylvio Olympio’s Ridge residence

Another suicide has hit the Ghana Police Service

MyNewsGh.com has gathered that another Policeman at the Police Headquarters in Accra has committed suicide less than 72-hours after a similar incident in the Jomoro Municipality of Western Region.



The latest comes days after the Municipal Commander for Half Assini in the Western Region, Superintendent McCarthy Zenge was found dead in his room with a suicide note suggesting that he is fed up with life and wanted to end it all.



According to our sources, Constable Yelnona Eugene stationed at National Protection Unit (NPU) has been unwell for some time and as a result, went on leave for treatment.



The deceased policeman resumed from leave on Friday, January 29, 2021, but sought for an extension of the leave period to continue with his medication and treatment at home because according to him he was still not feeling well.



However, he was denied the extension and was put on guard duty at the residence of one Mr. Olympio, a Togo opposition exile in Ghana at Ridge but at the blind side of occupants shot himself in a washroom at his duty point this dawn.