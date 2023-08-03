Another injunction slapped on funeral of Rev Anthony Boakye

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The scheduled funeral of the late Founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Boakye, has been hit by another injunction.



This injunction follows the earlier one by a Kumasi High Court after the wife of the deceased, Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye, secured the limited injunction on the funeral, which is slated for Saturday, August 5, 2023.



This time, an interlocutory injunction has been slapped on the funeral.



This is contained in documents from the court, made available to GhanaWeb, after the parties cited in the write: the church, some family members of the late pastor, and children of the late pastor, filled appearance in the case on Thursday, August 3, 2023.



In the court document that detailed the contents of the motion for the interlocutory injunction, it said that, “Counsel for and on behalf of the Plaintiff/Applicant herein praying this Honourable Court for an order for Interlocutory Injunction pursuant to the extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction or powers of this court restraining the 1st – 6th Defendants, their privies, assigns, agents, family members, colleagues and the like in anyway whatsoever from purporting to bury or burying or observe or perform any burial rites of the late Rev. Dr. Anthony Boakye until, otherwise discretionarily decided by this court and or upon such mutual understanding or agreement or terms between the Parties herein, and for a further order restraining the 7 Defendant specifically from releasing the corpse of the late Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye to any of the Defendants/Respondents herein or their family members, privies, assigns, or church members or anyone whatsoever until otherwise decided by the court based upon the Parties mutual understanding and or by the orders of this court discretionary decided and on the grounds more particularly set out in the supporting affidavit.”



The court has adjourned the case to Monday, August 21, 2023.



Rev Anthony Boakye died in February after a protracted illness.







AE/OGB