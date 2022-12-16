Another earth tremor hits parts of Accra four days after twin tremor

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

File photo: Friday's tremor comes some four days after a twin tremor hit parts of Accra

There are reports of another earth tremor experienced by some residents of the Greater Accra Region.



The tremor reported to have occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022, comes some four days after parts of the national capital experienced a twin tremor.



According to multiple social media reports, Friday's tremor was felt within the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, which has been the epicentre of previous tremors.



Parts of Mallam, Gbawe, Tetegu, Weija, and McCarthy Hills are said to have experienced the tremor.



Another earth tremor this early morning. You people are sinning too much. — Alipo (@alipo_stone) December 16, 2022

This earth tremor again this morning — Jonathan Ofori (@Ofori19Jonathan) December 16, 2022

Just felt an earth tremor this morning — exactly him (@harrisyn) December 16, 2022

Another earth tremor ???? didn't feel the building shake but I heard it — Kenneth Frimpong {Kwasi XR} ???? (@techziward) December 16, 2022

