Another earth tremor hits parts of Accra four days after twin tremor

There are reports of another earth tremor experienced by some residents of the Greater Accra Region.

The tremor reported to have occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022, comes some four days after parts of the national capital experienced a twin tremor.

According to multiple social media reports, Friday's tremor was felt within the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, which has been the epicentre of previous tremors.

Parts of Mallam, Gbawe, Tetegu, Weija, and McCarthy Hills are said to have experienced the tremor.

