Another disaster to hit the world by September 2023 – Fortune teller

General News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: Elvisanokyenews, Contributor

James Duah, a Ghanaian who predicted the coronavirus in his 1999 book said there will be another event in September 2023.



Mr. Duah, who spoke to journalists said the coronavirus pandemic fulfilled the Revelation 16:17–19 scripture, and there is only one more event left before the day of the Lord occurred, and that is Revelation 16:20.



“The coronavirus pandemic is the abomination that causes desolation. It is an abomination because it does not coexist with the human race. It causes desolation because many people who come across the disease die and those around them also die, thus causing desolation,” he said.



The expert’s discovery of the virus’ route of transmission led to the implementation of rules that included social withdrawal and a ban on gatherings.



There has never been a moment when the daily sacrifice stopped since the day the Lord instituted its celebration on the day before he suffered and died.



Even during severe persecutions like Nero’s, the church survived by moving down into the catacombs. The only time the daily sacrifice was discontinued was when the human species was being decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, the daily sacrifice was stopped in order to protect humanity from a deadly pandemic.



Mr. Duah speaking on 1290 days said Daniel chapter 12:11-12 say ‘From the time that the daily sacrifice is abolished and the abomination that causes desolation is set up, there will be 1,290 days. Blessed is the one who waits for and reaches the end of the 1,335 days.’



“The 1290 days started counting in March 2020, when the coronavirus protocols came into effect. That means, the 1290 days will end in September 2023,and the last event before the day of the Lord occurred, which is Revelation 16:20 will happen at that time”.



Mr. Duah urged people to pray, confess their sins, and rejoice at the end of the September 2023 global catastrophe.



According to the Bible, “Blessed is the one who waits for and completes the 1335 days,” Mr. Duah added.