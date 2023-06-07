Another anthrax case recorded in Talensi district

Health News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Another anthrax case has been recorded in the Duusi community in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region of Ghana.



This was confirmed by the District Chief Executive of Talensi, Thomas Dunab in an interview with Accra-based TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Thomas stated in the interview that a test conducted on two dead cattle came out positive.



“We had earlier taken instructions from the RCC. So, we had put everyone on alert and when they spotted the death of two cows in the dossier area, they quickly moved in with the vet officers to pick up samples to test and the test proved positive.



“So, the assembly with the environmental officers moved to deploy and bury the cattle. So, so far that’s what has happened,” Thomas Dunab said.



The DCE added that there has been no record of a human being testing positive for anthrax in the Talensi District.



“But for now, we haven't had any human contact that is indicating that it is affecting any human being," he added.



On June 1, 2023, the Upper East Regional Health Directorate received notification for two anthrax cases with one death in Binduri District following the consumption of dead cattle.



