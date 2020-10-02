General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Anomalies characterise one-day voter registration - EC urges calm

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The one-day voter registration exercise on Thursday, October 1 was fraught with anomalies at some centres.



According to the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) some of the biometric voter registration (BVR) kits issued voter identity numbers that have already been issued to some of the applicants.



“This error has been corrected,” the Commission said in a statement at the end of the exercise.



“The affected applicants will be contacted and issued with new ID cards with unique numbers.”



The anomalies with the voter register has been a grave source of concern for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for which reason its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, suspended their campaigns. They have since resumed.



But the EC assured that all those anomalies have been rectified with the missing names restored.



Its Chair, Jean Mensa, told journalists last week that the errors have been reduced to barely 7,000 from 60,000.



In the latest reported cases, the EC assured that “the biometric and biographic details of the affected applicants are intact”.

