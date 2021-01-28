Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: GNA

Anokye-Yeboah honored at Maiden Osabarimba Royal Awards

Gustav Anokye-Yeboah, a Cape Coast-based Philanthropist, has been awarded at the maiden Osabarimba Royal Awards held at the plush Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast.



The honorary award given as a mark of excellence worth emulating by all was for his high commitment and selfless services to humanity, particularly to mothers and babies in the Central Region and beyond.



The ceremony held amidst glitz and glamour, was designed by the Ridge Royal Hotel in collaboration with the Oguaa Traditional Council to celebrate and motivate individuals and organizations to keep up their good works to uplift the image of Cape Coast in particular and the Region as a whole.



Mr Anokye-Yeboah who is also the Chairperson of the Central Region Business Club, had supported many people making his name a household name in the Cape Coast Metropolis.



As part of his humanitarian duties, he built a state-of-the-art 20-bed capacity Mother’s hostel with toilet, bathrooms and flat-screen television sets for Mothers with babies on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) to ease them of the burden of finding accommodation and also the hospital of congestion.



The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, commissioned the project in 2018, September, bringing relief to mothers who hitherto were lodging around the hospital at the mercy of the weather.



The ceremony was spiced with traditional music drumming and dancing as well as a rendition of poetry recitals and was graced by Chiefs and Queen Mothers and prominent personalities.



More than 35 individuals, corporate and Civil Society Organizations were also honoured for the great impact they have had in shaping the image of Cape Coast.



Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaa Omanhen in whose honour the awards was instituted, said the awards were not only for appreciation but to serve as a reminder and motivation to other nominees to step up their games.



“We will do this annually to remind ourselves our call to serve Oguaa, let’s eschew laziness and procrastination and work harder to see a future we would all be proud of” he further added