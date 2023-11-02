Annulment, double marriage and property tussle: The lowdown on Asamoah Gyan's marriage annulment saga

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

The curtains went down on the long and winding marriage annulment case involving Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan and his now ex-wife Gifty Oware as the Accra High Court granted Gyan’s prayer for the annulment of the union.



The judgement which brings to an end more than five years of legal tussle between the iconic footballer and Gifty Oware has birthed various reactions.



As the conversation continues on the ruling, its significance for both Gyan and Gifty and what it entails, GhanaWeb brings you the lowdown on the issue.



Asamoah Gyan seeks annulment



In February 2019, news broke that Asamoah Gyan had gone to court seeking the annulment of the marriage between him and his wife who then called Gifty Gyan.



Details of the story were sketchy as it revolved around Asamoah Gyan’s apparent request for a DNA test to be conducted on the three children.



Gyan became the subject of the attacks after the result proved all children were his but as has been exposed now, Gyan was compelled to initiate the action following series of threats allegedly from Gifty’s husband.



Happenings in Court



In the three-year proceedings, there were a number of revelations that came to light and provided context and insight into the relationship that existed between Gyan and Gifty.



A claim by Gyan which was confirmed by the Accra High Court in the granting of the annulment request was that, at the time of marrying Asamoah Gyan in 2013, Gifty was already in an active marriage with one Mr Oware.



The said Mr Oware, per GhanaWeb sources is a UK-based Ghanaian who married Gifty in 2002, a year before she reportedly struck up an amorous relationship with Gyan.



It also came to light during the proceedings that contrary to the view held by Mr Oware, all three children produced during Asamoah Gyan’s affair with Gifty belong to the footballer and not Mr Oware.



Gifty’s counter argument and demands



While Asamoah Gyan prayed the court for annulment of the marriage, Gifty through her lawyers were seeking divorce on grounds that Gyan had not fulfilled his obligations as a husband.



In her counter-suit at the same court, Gifty demanded some reliefs which included 50% share of all Asamoah Gyan’s properties including the East Legon mansion, $3m Weija mansion, UK mansion, all his cars, Paradise Mineral Water Company, Estate Development Company and $5m cash as alimony and GH₵130,000 monthly as child support.



Court ruling and its implications



The High Court in its ruling on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 granted the request of annulment by Asamoah Gyan.



The court in granting the request affirmed Gyan’s argument that Gifty Oware was married to another man at the time she married Asamoah Gyan.



With the marriage to the said Mr Oware being the first one, the second one which makes it a double marriage, was therefore declared null and void. It basically means that Asamoah Gyan’s union with Gifty in 2013 was not recognized by Ghana’s laws.



What Gifty got



The court, however, recognized that Gifty, having acted as Gyan fiancée and bore three children for him deserved some support.



Therefore, the court ordered that the Spintex mansion which was bought for her by Asamoah Gyan should continue to be hers. Gyan’s UK mansion which per GhanaWeb sources was registered in the name of their three children will continue to be in their name but with the children being minors and Gifty granted guardianship of the children, she will have access to the house until the children come of age.



Gifty will also receive GH₵25,000 monthly as child support since she will have custody of the three children.



Also, widespread reports about a supposed fuel station being granted as part of the reliefs are not entirely accurate. GhanaWeb checks indicate the land granted to Gifty was acquired for a fuel station but the plans stalled hence no development on the land but the land is in the name of Gifty.



Gifty also got BMW and Infiniti vehicles.



What Gifty didn’t get



As earlier mentioned, Gifty initially demand GH₵10million as alimony and subsequently reduced it to GH₵1million. The court didn’t grant her relief.



Also the 50% share of all Asamoah Gyan’s properties including the East Legon mansion, $3m Weija mansion, UK mansion, all his cars, Paradise Mineral Water Company, Estate Development Company and $5m cash as alimony and GH₵130,000 monthly as child support were denied by the High Court.



What have they said



While Gifty is yet to make any public comment on the issue, Asamoah Gyan has granted his first interview, claiming vindication while calling out some persons close to his ex-wife for seeking to spin the narrative around the ruling.



“It has been five years and people have said a lot of things but I didn’t complain because I know that as a public figure, these things happen. Because of my kids, I won’t say anything but now they are trying to twist the ruling to make it seem like I lost the case.



“I spoke to Gifty that because of what is going on, I would come out and defend myself. I spoke to her and told her point blank that I have kept quiet on the issue and allowed all kinds of false narratives about me.



“Her people lost the case but they want public sympathy so they made it seem like I’m the bad person. Now that the verdict is out and they want to turn it against me, I will come out and talk. I’m talking today because I have already warned her.



“I have been vindicated because the court has ruled in favor of me and what I wished, they granted it. I know its not coming from my ex-wife but rather people around her who know that they’ve lost the case. They want to clear their name,” he said.



