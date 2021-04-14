Annual teachers award scheme instituted by Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa MP

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Member of Parliament for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Kobena Ghansah, has said plans are far advanced to set up a scheme to reward all enterprising teachers in the district.



The MP said he is engaging the District Education Directorate to institute an annual Teacher’s Awards Scheme starting this year.



The Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency legislator said the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) members in the district will be immensely rewarded for their untiring and continuous sacrifices to brighten the lives of the young ones.



Speaking at GNAT’s 6th Quadrennial District Delegates Conference at Asikuma on Tuesday, April 13, the Member of Parliament said he is of the firm belief that this awards initiative will go a long way to help motivate the teachers in the constituency.



On behalf of the Constituency, he applauded the teachers for their selfless service to the district and for impacting knowledge and producing great personalities out of the district.



On reducing deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes among others, Alhaji Kobina Ghansah disclosed that he is working closely with the District Health Directorate to establish a Wellness Clinic in the district.



Under this arrangement, teachers in the district will be offered the opportunity to have their blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, and other relevant basic tests done for them in their schools or office.