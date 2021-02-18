General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Annor Dompreh pleads for compensation for victims of Peabo explosion

Frank Annor Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri has urged the Interior Minister-nominee Ambrose Dery to make the payment of compensation to victims of the Peabo dynamite explosion a priority if given the nod by parliament.



Six years on after the unfortunate incident occurred in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, the victims, as well as families of the three persons who got killed in the incident, are yet to receive any form of compensation from the government.



The Majority chief whip revealed during a sitting of the Appointment Committee of Parliament that he forewarned the then government about the impending danger but his words fell on deaf ears.



He also disclosed that he made several efforts in the past to ensure that the victims and bereaved families got some settlement but the government then paid no heed to his request.



He therefore appealed to Ambrose Dery to facilitate the payment of compensation to the families and the victims if he gets the approval of Parliament.



‘’Even though I warned severally for the John Mahama-led government to take proactive steps to avoid the calamity which was waiting to happen, nothing was done until lives were lost and properties destroyed.



“I plead with you to prioritize this and grant relief to my constituents who were affected should you be given the nod’,’ he lamented.



The Hon. nominee responded in the affirmative and expressed his goodwill to facilitate the process.



