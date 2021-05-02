Annoh-Dompreh visits Chinese Embassy for investment opportunities

Editorial News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, has visited the China Embassy in Ghana for investment opportunities for the his constituents.



In a welcome address, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy, H.E. Zhu Jing acknowledged the strong ties between Ghana and China and the role played by the Chinese government in supporting infrastructural development in Ghana.



He cited the famous Synohydro projects across the country, James town port and Foreign Affairs Annex among others as their commitment to establishing Socio-Economic ties.



Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh in appreciation of his hospitality, called for improvement towards the previous supports and the existing bond between the two nations.



He appealed to the Chinese government to aid the maternity ward at the Nsawam Government Hospital with a new facility fully equipped with medical essentials.



He also appealed for schorlaship opportunities in the areas of renewable energy, engineering, science and technology etc.



He further appealed for investment into the Nsawam cannery to create job opportunities for his constituents.



H.E. Zhu Jing gave assurance of meeting the tabled request and called to officialise the discourse and facilitate the process with immediate effect.