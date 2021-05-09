Annoh-Dompreh to sponsor extra classes for over 500 JHS, SHS students in Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 500 Senior High School (SHS) and Junior High School (JHS) students in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency are set to benefit from extra classes funded by Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for the area.



The initiative which began in the first term of Annoh Dompreh’s term as MP is being scaled up following earlier successes chalked.



The now Majority Chief Whip has been using personal funds to motivate brilliant university students in the constituency to visits some deprived communities in the constituency to impart knowledge on the young ones.



The project was initially centred on providing tuition for final year JHS students but is being expanded to include JHS 2 students, SHS 2 and final year SHS students in the constituency.



The impact of this laudable initiative is already being felt with the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency coming first and third respectively in the Regional and National ranking of last year’s Basic Education Certificate Exam.



The expansion will see students at both Junior High and Senior High level enjoy free classes with the cost being borne by the Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



The classes will be held at the Nsawam Anglican School and the Doboro.



Annoh-Dompreh told GhanaWeb, the aim, concerning the BECE is to ensure that the constituency retains its position as the best in the Eastern Region and take over the top spot in the country.



The extra classes form part of a plan by the MP to improve education in the constituency.



To improve the reading culture in the constituency, Annoh-Dompreh has purchases books for some schools in the constituency which lack reading materials.



Modernized libraries are also being built in the constituency to ensure easy access to books by students and imbibe reading culture in the people.



Annoh-Dompreh is hopeful these projects will help shape the future of the young ones in the constituency.



“All these are towards my mission and vision for education in my constituency which is to see very good results and prepare the youth for the future”, the MP said.



