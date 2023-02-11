Annoh-Dompreh speaks on 'Ken must go' says 'let bygone be bygone'

General News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on his colleagues in Parliament to let go of the call by some cross-section of the majority members for the president to honour his promise to them by sacking the finance minister from office.



Speaking in an interview on Badwam on Adom tv, the Member of Parliament feels the economy is getting back on track and the finance minister should be allowed to work.



His remarks come on the back of a call by Andy Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour a promise made last year to fire Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled Minister of Finance.



Ofori-Atta was untouched in a recent ministerial shakeup that saw Akufo-Addo nominate seven persons for ministerial and deputy positions in his government.



The Majority Chief Whip believes the NPP MPs should look at the larger picture of the 2024 general election. He said that though he respects the views of those calling for the removal of the finance minister, he thinks that stands can be relooked at to maintain the minister in office as the economy seems to be picking up.



The stands of Annoh-Dompreh seem to resonate with some NPP MPs who feel that, the finance minister should be allowed to fix the problem they believe he has caused, notable among them is Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem and a deputy Minister for Lands and natural resources.



Speaking extensively on this issue, the deputy minister calls on other members of the minority caucus not to forget the 'breaking of the 8 agenda' as their actions today will have an effect on the 2024 election.



He called for calm in the majority as leaders sit to find a lasting solution to the issue.



“We are ready to break the 8 but we need unity among ourselves," he said.