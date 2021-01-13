General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Annoh Dompreh should just take it easy – John Jinapor counters NPP MP warning over majority seats

Member of Parliament for Yapei- Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Yapei- Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor, has sent a counter warning to the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, for saying members of his party will, by all means, take up their rightful place as the majority in the house when they reconvene on Friday.



Addressing the statement by the NPP MP on the same programme on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor said the NPP Chief Whip had no right to insist his party will take majority by hook or crook.



“I heard Annoh Dompreh saying that by all means possible they will take their rightful place as Majority in Parliament. Annoh Dompreh should just take it easy. He cannot take that side by hook or crook, he can only take it by legitimate means and so let’s just wait and see,” he said.



Mr Dompreh who is the Chief Whip for the NPP caucus on Monday said his party would not tolerate any act that undermines their rightful position in the House.



“On Friday, we will sit at where we have to sit as a majority which is the right hand of the Speaker. We will do whatever it takes and they must understand this,” he stated.







His statement is after the NDC caucus on the night of the inauguration of Ghana’s 8th Parliament sat on the majority side of the house, a situation that resulted in a heated confrontation with the NPP caucus.



Parliament, following the Thursday, January 7, 2021, inauguration, will have its first sitting on Friday. It is expected that the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, will make a pronouncement on which caucus gets to be the majority.



