General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anlo state makes u-turn, sends delegates to Rawlings's funeral

play videoA photo of the two delegates during the wreath laying ceremony

The Anlo Traditional Council had earlier posited that they would not show up at Rawlings’s funeral because the government did not invite them to the ceremony.



But in a sharp turn of events, the Council, who vowed not to step foot at the funeral grounds sent two delegates to represent them at the State’s funeral held Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



This came to bear after the two walked up to lay a wreath after the Master of Ceremony called on the Anlo Traditional Council to do so.



The Avadada (Warlord) of the Anlo State, Togbe Agbesi Awusu II in an interview with the Chronicle Newspaper on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, said the Council will also hold a funeral for the late Jerry John Rawlings.



He explained that before the demise of Rawlings, he was a chief in the Anlo State with the stool name Togbe Nutifafafia meaning a man of peace.



The date for this funeral is yet to be made public by the Anlo Traditional Council.



The late Jerry John Rawlings died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in November last year.



He was also a former statesman and the founder of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Watch the video below.



