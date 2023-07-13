You are here: HomeNews2023 07 13Article 1803401

Regional News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anlo Traditional Council announces ban on drumming, noise-making, funerals

The ban will be effective from September 10 to October 1, 2023

The Anlo Traditional Council has announced a ban on drumming and noise-making and has set a guideline for churches and faith based-organisations.

In a statement, the Council said the ban which will commence on September 10 to October 1, 2023 is in line with rites preceding the annual Hogbetsotso festival.

The Anlo Traditional Council has entreated persons in the jurisdiction to abide by the directive in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

Read the full statement by the Anlo Traditional Council below:




