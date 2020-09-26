General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: GNA

Anlo Technical Institute in infant state, though 57 years - Principal

Faithful Kwame Kokro, the Principal of Anlo Technical Institute (ANTECH), Anloga has appealed to the government and old students to support the transformation of the Institute into one of the best technical institutions in Ghana.



He said the Institute, which is 57 years in existence and 45 years as a technical institution with the reputation of producing one of the best technical hands for the region and the country continues to lack the needed infrastructure for an impactful teaching and learning.



Mr Kokro made the appeal when Mr Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta visited the school to donate some items as a way of giving back to his alma mater.



The items included; four sets each of football jerseys, football and dustbin and one drum (two tonnes) of groundnut paste meant for use as bread spread for students.



The Principal thanked the MCE for the donation and his earlier supports to the Institute and asked for more from him and other key stakeholders to help develop ANTECH, which remained one of the pillars of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.



“We were not expecting this at this time and so it’s a unique day for us. We want to thank you for your support, but like Oliver Twist, we’re appealing to you and other stakeholders to assist this Institution address the infrastructural challenges. Dining and assembly halls, dormitories for boys and girls, administration block, streetlights among others are lacking.”



“Our students are available to provide free labour and so all we need are the materials. TVET is relevant in Ghana’s development especially in the area of job creation, which ANTECH has since been contributing to, thus, we must get the needed attention to develop the right environment to continue to provide students with the right skills,” Mr Kokro stressed.



Mr Godwin Edudzi Effah, the Keta MCE assured that as a product of ANTECH, he was ready to support the good cause of the Institute to continue to provide quality technical education.



He opted to bear the cost to be incurred from painting the buildings on campus and requested of the Institute’s administration to furnish him with works estimates.



Mr Justice Korbla Ameevor, Chairman, Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) of ANTECH and former Secretary of the old students’ body said efforts were being made to make both Associations vibrant to support the development of the Institute to become the pride and envy of all.



The Anlo Technical Institute with the motto, Quality Sells Quantity was established in 1963 as a teacher training college. It became secondary and vocational school in 1973 and got transformed to a technical school with the current name in 1975.

