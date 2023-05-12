Ankrah retained Greater Accra as GPRTU chairman

Regional News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The branch chairmen of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) under the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the Greater Accra Region (GAR) have renewed the mandate of Mr Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, as the regional chairman for the next four years.



Mr Ankrah, also a National Vice-Chairman of GPRTU was endorsed at the delegate’s conference held at Ada in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



Mr Ankrah, Seth Tetteh Abdallah who is vying for the position of Regional Vice Chairman, Emmanuel Kwakuvie also vying for the position of Regional First Trustee and Jacob Odae, also for the position of Regional Second Trustee were acclaimed by the delegates because nobody sought to contest them.



Speaking to the media after the acclamation of the regional executives, Mr Samuel Kofi Amoah, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Communications Officer of GPRTU said the regional executives were not contested because of the good works they were doing in the region.



Hitherto, the region was saddled with court issues he said, adding that the current leadership has seen all such cases settled amicably hence the decision to let them continue.



''As we speak, the region has no single case at the courts because of the pragmatic leadership exhibited by the executives over the past years,” he said