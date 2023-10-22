Anim Yirenkyi Foundation donates blood to Essam government hospital to save lives

Regional News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

A non-governmental organization, Anim Yirenkyi Foundation, in collaboration with Bia Lamplighter College of Education and Sefwi Essam Government Hospital in Bia West District of Western North Region has donated 60 pints of blood to the Essam Government Hospital blood bank.



This remarkable donation was made through a health screening exercise aimed at boosting the much-needed reserves of the Essam Government Hospital Blood Bank.



Over 200 students from Bia Lamplighter College of Education, along with members of the public and local media personnel, partook in the initiative.



Kofi Anim Yirenkyi, a prominent journalist and the founder of the Anim Yirenkyi Foundation highlighted the foundation's continued support for the Essam Government Hospital blood bank over the past nine years.



He emphasized the critical role this blood plays in saving lives, particularly those of pregnant women and children under the age of five.



Anim Yirenkyi revealed that the initiative was born in response to a high incidence of anemia among children under five at the Essam Government Hospital in 2014, since then, the annual blood donation drives have made a substantial difference, positively impacting the lives of many.



He urged colleague journalists to identify challenges within their communities and work to find solutions emphasising the importance of proactive involvement in local issues.



Kofi Anim Yirenkyi expressed his gratitude to the sponsors who have been instrumental in the foundation's mission and called on the general public to support their noble cause.



Dr. Ebenezer Ogoe, medical superintendent at Sefwi Essam Government Hospital, commended the initiative, underlining the ongoing issue of blood shortage within the health directorate.



He commended Kofi Anim Yirenkyi and the Students Representative Council of Bia Lamplighter College of Education for participating in such an exercise as a noble endeavour.



He urged Ghanaians, especially those residing in the Bia West District of Western North Region to donate blood regularly, as it is vital in saving lives, particularly among children under five and expectant mothers.



He further called upon individuals and ordered organizations to follow the foundation's vision and support the facility with additional blood donations.



Students of Bia Lamplighter College of Education expressed their encouragement to their peers to actively participate in future exercises recognizing the tremendous importance of this benevolent cause in the community.



At the end of the exercise, each blood donor was given assorted drinks such as malt, milo, mineral water, and others.



A certificate of blood donation was given to each blood donor.