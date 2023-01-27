Anijie Global Foundation invests in pupils of Don Bosco Catholic 'B' JHS in Winneba

Regional News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: Anijie Global Foundation

Though enrolment in basic education in Ghana has increased significantly, learning outcomes still need to improve. Quality education should not be considered a luxury for the privileged few, but rather a fundamental human right.



Anijie Global Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) leading SDG4 (quality education) in Ghana, embarked on the fifth edition of the UNESCO International Day of Education with the theme "Invest in people; prioritize Education" to empower students at Don Bosco Catholic' B' JHS in Winneba.



Through career mentorship and the SDGs advocacy program, the Anijie Global Foundation team taught students how to unlock their potential as change makers and innovators and take the lead in achieving global priorities.



The organization believes that education should be prioritized to accelerate progress toward all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on gender equality, climate action and lifelong learning against the backdrop of a global recession, growing inequalities and the climate crisis.



They also established the Anijie Global SDGs club, consisting of five students, with the goal of instilling female and youth leadership and demonstrating that girls can take leadership and close the gender equality gap in Ghana.



"I am excited to learn a lot from this foundation, especially gender equality and climate action," said Comfort, president of the SDGs club, "and I will use my leadership to promote the SDGs in our school and community."



Ms. Magdaline Tuuli, the headmistress, praised Anijie Global Foundation for making the SDGs accessible to all, leaving no one behind, and charged the students as stewards with taking the initiative to make progress in the nation.



In addition, the organization donated exercise books as part of their 5000 nationwide exercise book donations in various Ghanaian schools and marginalized communities to promote inclusive and equitable lifelong learning opportunities for all.



Anijie Global Foundation's annual "quality education tour" empowers lives by promoting formal and vocational training with over 6000 beneficiaries of women and youth across Ghana, reaching over 40 schools in Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, and now the Central Region of Ghana.