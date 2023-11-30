Angry youth set motorbike ablaze following a clash between Ofoase and Twedie youth

Regional News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

A motorbike, which belongs to a native of Ofoase in the Atwima Kwannwoma district of the Ashanti Region was set ablaze following a clash that transpired between some youth of Twedie and Ofoase.



According to sources, it all started during a football match between some students from the two communities; Twedie and Ofoase.



An eyewitness, Pastor Kofi Mensah said the match between Ofoase D/A JHS and Twedie D/A JHS in a school at Twedie, was forced to end following an agitation that occurred after a foul was awarded to the Ofoase school.



He said there was a challenge by some spectators and youth of the Twedie community who described the foul as unjustified.



According to him, the ongoing agitation further disrupted and forced the referee to end the game with the score of 1:0 in favor of the Ofoase D/A School.



"I left the pitch during that ensuing moment. But what I heard was that one of the angry youth of Twedie stormed the pitch to slap a student player from Ofoase for being a trouble-causer. This in turn provoked the youth of Ofoase who decided to take revenge, forcing the referee to end the game", he said.



A source further reveals that the misunderstanding led to the burning of a motorbike.



Video footage available to GhanaWeb captures some angry youth from Ofoase heading to Twedie to take revenge, according to a commentator.



Meanwhile, Aduanaba Kofi Ampong, a journalist and eyewitness said the quick intervention of the police stopped the boys from escalating the issue.



Augustine Osei, an assembly member within the Twedie community said police and other security presence have brought calm in the area.



There has been an existing feud between Ofoase and Twedie which keeps on resurrection through petty issues. The latest one occurred between the two communities over ownership of the district capital causing several injuries and casualties.